Pride Festival

12PM – 10PM

Join in a celebration of community with the closing of the eighth annual Fierté Simcoe Pride (FSP) festivities. Organized by the community-led Barrie Sub-Committee, and supported by FSP.

We welcome all members of the community to come celebrate Pride. This event is free to attend.

Hosted at Meridian Place in Barrie’s beautiful downtown, this event will feature local vendors, artists, and activities for the whole family!

Vendor applications and volunteer applications can be found at simcoepride.com/festival.

For any questions regarding this event or being involved please reach out to barrie.committee@fiertesimcoepride.com

For inquires about sponsorship reach out to info@fiertesimcoepride.com

More details to be announced!

Find out more about us at: http://www.simcoepride.com/about.html

The land that FSP organizes on is the traditional territory of the Anishnaabe, Haudenosaunee and the Huron-Wendat.

We strive to build a community where decolonization and reconciliation are priorities!