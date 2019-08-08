Pride Picnic in the Park
Following the fourth annual Trans Pride March, join as a community for a Picnic in the Park!
Trans Pride March
Starting at Veterans’ Memorial Park (154 Elgin Street, Orillia).
Rally at 6 PM, march at 6:30 PM
Picnic in the Park
Featuring a barbecue and an assortment of food just after the march at Couchiching Beach Park (140 Canice Street, Orillia) by the pavilion.
Start at 7 PM (approximately)
More details to be announced.
Picnic sponsored by the Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) LGBTQ Committee with support from the OSMH Foundation and OSMH.
—
Fierté Simcoe Pride
“Our History, Our Future”
July 29 – August 11, 2019