Listen Live

Pride Picnic in the Park

  • August 8, 2019
  • 140 Canice St., Orillia

Following the fourth annual Trans Pride March, join as a community for a Picnic in the Park!

Trans Pride March
Starting at Veterans’ Memorial Park (154 Elgin Street, Orillia).
Rally at 6 PM, march at 6:30 PM

Picnic in the Park
Featuring a barbecue and an assortment of food just after the march at Couchiching Beach Park (140 Canice Street, Orillia) by the pavilion.
Start at 7 PM (approximately)

More details to be announced.

Picnic sponsored by the Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital (OSMH) LGBTQ Committee with support from the OSMH Foundation and OSMH.


Fierté Simcoe Pride
“Our History, Our Future”
July 29 – August 11, 2019

Related posts

No related posts.