Join as together with community for the fourth annual Trans Pride March in Simcoe County, held in Orillia!

Rally at 6:00 PM

March at 6:30 PM

The march will be held at the waterfront/downtown. More details to be announced.

We ask that Two-Spirit and Indigenous Trans and Gender Diverse folks lead the march!

The march is a Trans-led event that seeks to provide a place for trans people to rally, stand up and come together in solidarity. All trans and gender diverse people people, their friends, families, and allies are also welcome to march.