Listen Live

Trans Pride March

  • August 8, 2019
  • 154 Elgin Street Orillia

Join as together with community for the fourth annual Trans Pride March in Simcoe County, held in Orillia!

Rally at 6:00 PM
March at 6:30 PM

The march will be held at the waterfront/downtown. More details to be announced.

We ask that Two-Spirit and Indigenous Trans and Gender Diverse folks lead the march!

The march is a Trans-led event that seeks to provide a place for trans people to rally, stand up and come together in solidarity. All trans and gender diverse people people, their friends, families, and allies are also welcome to march.

Related posts

No related posts.