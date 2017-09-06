Zeppelin Before They Were Zeppelin. Today in Rock History Sept 6th

They weren’t always Led Zeppelin the multi platinum rock Gods that they are today.

Nope, at one point they started with humble beginnings as The New Yard Birds.



Jimmy Page had been in the band The Yardbirds years previous.

With new additions in 1968, Jimmy Page, Robert Plant, John Paul Jones and John Bonham made their live debut as Led Zeppelin but billed as The New Yardbirds at Teen Club in Denmark.



Around 1,200 youngsters attended the show. Teen Club President Lars Abel introducing ‘The New Yardbirds’ on stage introduced Robert Plant as Robert Plat. A local review stated; ‘Their performance and their music were absolutely flawless, and the music continued to ring nicely in the ears for some time after the curtains were drawn after their show. We can therefore conclude that the new Yardbirds are at least as good as the old ones were’.