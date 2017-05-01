Zach Getting Ready to Make Tracks, With A Pitstop at Barrie City Hall

Zach made tracks right into Barrie Council Chambers Monday night. Ahead of Tuesday morning’s media launch of the Zach Makes Tracks fundraising effort, Zach Hofer and his family gave a short presentation to council on the marathon in support of RVH programming. The 12-year-old told council how his Zach Makes Tracks initiative has already raised over $7,700 in support of RVH Child and Youth Mental Health Services, while more pledges were made by councillors following the show. The fundraiser began with a goal of $10,000, but some councillors suggested re-evaluating that target. Zach is training to run around 25km a day from Barrie to Ottawa, starting August 13th. Zach and his family will be unveiling more details of the run, along with a decked out RV to be used during the trip, at a media get together at a local public school Tuesday morning. The presentation came following a request made by Councillor Doug Shipley.