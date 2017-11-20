YMCA Celebrating Peace Week With Free Yoga

The YMCA is marking Peace Week. The Barrie Y, along with clubs across Canada, are encouraging folks to celebrate peace and peace building in communities… and how to do that? Dale Row, the GM of Health, Fitness and Aquatics of the local Y has a few ideas.

The YMCA is also offering up something special for the community all this week.

Members of the community are invited out to the following locations for free yoga classes this week:

Barrie YMCA – Friday, November 24, 9:30am to 11:00am

Collingwood YMCA – Wednesday, November 22, 7:00pm to 8:00pm

Gravenhurst YMCA – Thursday, November 23, 7:30pm to 8:30pm

Innisfil YMCA – Wednesday, November 22, 8:00pm to 9:15pm

Midland – Monday, November 20, 7:00pm to 8:00pm, Wednesday, November 22 – Chair Yoga – 1:30pm to 2:15pm, Thursday, November 23, 10:30am to 11:30am

Orillia YMCA – Monday, November 20, 9:00am to 10:15am

Wasaga Beach YMCA – Tuesday, November 21, 10:45am to 11:45am

Parry Sound YMCA – Friday, November 24, 9:00am