Witnesses Helped Bring Hit And Run Suspect Down

A group effort has brought a hit and run suspect into custody.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tells us it started with a hit and run on the 400 near highway 88 this morning; the suspect vehicle allegedly continued north, followed by several witnesses. Those witnesses followed the suspect vehicle to the outlet mall parking lot on Highway 89 in Cookstown, boxing it in so the vehicle couldn’t flee. A brief scuffle ensued, according to police, while no significant injury was reported.

The OPP and South Simcoe Police were there in short order, taking the 61-year-old man into custody. He now faces a long list of charges including Assault, Dangerous Driving, and Driving Under The Influence. The suspect was taken to hospital for treatment of collision-related injuries.

Sideroad 10 was closed at Highway 89 for a short time Thursday for police investigation, reopening mid-afternoon.

Photos Courtesy: Sue Sgambati, South Simcoe Police Service