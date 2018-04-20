Welcome to Spring, Again…

Canadian weather is kind of like driving an old car…from day to day, you never know what it’s going to do. Especially during the Spring and Fall seasons here in Central Ontario. In the Fall, Winter always seems to arrive 4-6 weeks before the official first day of Winter on December 21st and then in the Spring the Winter seems to last 4-6 weeks past the official start to Spring so we always seem to have those in between seasons where you think it’s going to be one way, but Mother Nature ultimately decides the way things are going to roll.

As of today, it looks like winter is finally losing it’s grip in our part of the Province. Soon, we’ll be able to get the bikes back out on the road, clean the salt off the outside and the inside of our cars, haul the lawn furniture out of hiding, and liberate our feet from the bulky winter socks, shoes and boots and slip into the sandals and flip flops.

Then, just as you are able to start to celebrate the season, you notice all of the Spring cleaning you have to do after the long winter months, the fix-up jobs around the house that need to be done and those projects you’ve been putting off until the warmer weather. And then, there’s the lawn care and all of the things that need to be tended to during the summer months, and before you know it, you’re out there gathering all the stuff back up to put away in the Fall to get ready for the Winter arrival coming in six weeks early…