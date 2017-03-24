WATCH: Mystery Science Theater 300 Re-Boot Coming To Netflix

In the not too distant future (April 14, to be exact) Mystery Science Theater 3000is making its return to Netflix.

A brand new cast is inside the Satellite of Love. Jonah Ray is the next unfortunate human test subject, Patton Oswalt as TV’s Son of TV’s Frank, and Felicia Day as Kinga Forrester.

Mystery Science Theater 3000 owes it’s return to one of the most-funded Kickstarters of all time. The campaign to bring back the show was led by the show’s creator and original host Joel Hodgson. More than $5.7 million was raised.

MST3K became a cult hit after moving to Comedy Central from local Minneapolis TV, and then made it’s way to The Sci-Fi Channel.

Watch the new trailer below: