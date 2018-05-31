Watch Jack White Play ‘Seven Nation Army’ At High School

Jack White surprised just about everyone when he showed up at a local high school in Washington, DC this week.

The White Stripes guitarist who is currently on tour promoting his Boarding House Reach solo album, showed up to Woodrow Wilson High School to give some of the kids a much needed recess rock-show. White, who was in between shows at The Anthem, performed “Seven Nation Army” for the students.

In the clip, Jack White invites them up to dance while he plays, where things get a little out of hand. Watch the footage below, courtesy of CoS.