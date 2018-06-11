Wasaga Beach Using Provincial Funds for New Seniors’ Centre

Some provincial dollars are helping to make a Wasaga Beach seniors’ centre a reality. The Town announced today a grand to the tune of $40,000 will help fund the operation of a Seniors’ Active Living Centre in town, thanks to the Ministry of Seniors Affairs. “I am delighted the town is receiving this money as it will support initiatives that benefit our local senior population,” Mayor Smith said. “Our Age-Friendly Community Plan identifies 18 goals that address improving the quality of life for seniors living in Wasaga Beach and this funding will help us meet our objectives.” The town applied for the grand money back in December of 2017, and just learned the application has been approved. The new centre will be in the same building that currently houses the Wasaga Beach Youth Centre on Mosley Street, with daytime programming to be offered.