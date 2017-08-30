Listen Live

Tottenham Man Charged in Connection to 2016 Feed Mill Fire

Alliston Feed Service Destroyed By Fire in August Of Last Year

By News

Charges have been laid in connection to the fire at the Alliston Feed Service last summer. A 23-year-old Tottenham man will answer to Arson and Mischief charges in court, in connection to the August 19th, 2016 fire that destroyed the historic structure that even prompted the evacuation of several surrounding apartment buildings on King Street. The suspect will remain in custody until his court appointment.

