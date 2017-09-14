Today in Rock History- September 14- Clapton does a cover.

On Septemeber 14, 1974 Eric Clapton got his first #1 hit in the US with his cover of ‘I Shot the Sheriff’.



This song was written and recorded by Bob Marley and The Wailers for their 1973 album “Burnin'”.



Although the Marley version was successful in its own right the Clapton version was far more successful on the charts going to #1. Clapton’s version of the song would eventually be inducted into the Grammy hall of fame in 2003.

When asked about the lyrics Bob Marley said “I want to say ‘I shot the police’ but the government would have made a fuss so I said ‘I shot the sheriff’ instead… but it’s the same idea: justice”.

Here is a live performance of the Bob Marley and the Wailers version

A live performance of Clapton’s version from 2010