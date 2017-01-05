Three Suspects Sought Following Barrie Home Invasion

The Law is looking for three suspects after a home invasion in Barrie. Investigators claim around 8:00 last night, three people rang the bell at a home on Ferndale Drive, then forced their way in when the door was answered. The trio allegedly demanded drugs and money, and were looking for someone who wasn’t home at the time. Nobody was hurt, nothing was taken, but the Barrie Police Service want to talk to the suspects, described as:

Suspect #1:

Female, black

Approximately 20-years-old

5’9”, thin build

Wearing a grey toque, dark hoody, dark ¾ length jacket, dark jeans with multiple intentional tears

Suspect #2:

Male, black

25 to 40-years-old

5’6”- 5’8”, thin build

Wearing a dark toque, dark clothing, running shoes

Suspect #3:

Male, black

25 to 40–years-old

6’, medium build

Wearing a dark toque, dark clothing, running shoes

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barrie Police Criminal Investigative Division at 705-725-7025 ext. 2129.