The Rap Sheet

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE SERVICE

On Monday, April 23, 2018 at 2:00 a.m., South Simcoe Police Service officers were called to the Queen of Champions sports bar on Holland St. West in Bradford West Gwillimbury for a report of a disturbance. Witnesses told police that a fight broke out between two men in a downstairs washroom and one of them was hit on the side of the face with a bottle. The injured man then went upstairs where witnesses say a larger fight erupted and another bottle was used. There were no victims on scene when police arrived and officers subsequently learned they had checked themselves into hospital. Police went to the hospital where they found one victim with non-life-threatening lacerations. The 29-year-old man refused to assist police with the investigation. No suspect descriptions are available at this time.

South Simcoe Police Service officers have received several reports of vehicle break-ins occurring between Thursday, April 19, 2018 and Sunday, April 22, 2018.

They include two break-ins on Imperial Crescent and two on Metcalfe Dr. Several thousand dollars in property were stolen during these vehicle entries including five nail guns among other tools. South Simcoe Police Service reminds residents to avoid leaving valuables in their vehicles, especially in plain sight where they can attract criminals. The Lock Or Lose It message applies to all locations, including your home.

On Sunday, April 22, 2018 around 1:30 p.m., South Simcoe Police Service officers were at a traffic stop on Edward St. in Bradford. A man who was not involved in the traffic stop began shouting at the officer and the stopped vehicle before walking away. A second officer on scene approached the man and asked if he knew the person involved in the traffic stop. The man said he did not but found it funny the driver was being stopped. The officer detected an odour of alcohol and asked the man for identification under the Liquor Licence Act as it appeared he was intoxicated in a public place. It turns out the man was wanted on a warrant out of York Region for Mischief Under $5,000. He was placed under arrest and during a search the officer located drugs. The man was charged with two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance as well as Being Intoxicated in a Public Place. The 26-year-old Bradford man was released to York Regional Police with an appearance notice and a provincial offence notice.

On Sunday, April 22, 2018 around 10:30 p.m., a 49-year-old Bradford man driving a Bobcat on the side of Yonge St. between 12th and 11th Lines of Bradford was struck by a Ford Focus being driven by an 89-year-old woman. Both vehicles were southbound at the time and the Bobcat was mostly on the shoulder but the left side was on the fog line of the west shoulder. The Focus struck the Bobcat’s rear driver’s side, lost control and entered the west ditch. Both drivers were uninjured but the driver of the Focus was transported to hospital as a precaution. The Bradford woman was charged with Fail to Turn Out to Left to Avoid Collision.