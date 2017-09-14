The Rap Sheet

BARRIE POLICE SERVICE

Police are investigating a break and enter that occurred on Wednesday, September 13, 2017, at Shoppers Drug Mart, located at 380 Mapleview Drive, in the City of Barrie. It is believed the suspect(s) gained entry through a rear door at approximately 11:30 p.m., and once inside removed numerous boxes of perfume, and fled minutes prior to police arriving. Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable He of the Barrie Police Service (705) 725-7025 ext.2667, khe@barriepolice.ca or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at www.tipsubmit.ca

SOUTH SIMCOE POLICE

On Thursday, September 14, 2017, just after midnight, South Simcoe Police Service officers responded to the intersection of Maplegrove Avenue and Luxury Avenue for a report of a car parked in the middle of the road. Officers found a car blocking the road with its hazard lights on and the driver asleep at the wheel. Knocking and shouting did not rouse the man so officers broke a window to gain access. They were immediately met with a strong odour of alcohol. The man was awoken and arrested for Impaired Driving. He was taken to the station for testing. A 29-year-old Beeton man was held overnight. He was released to a court date later this month, charged with Impaired Driving and Fail To Provide Sample. His driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded.

BRACEBRIDGE OPP

On September 13, 2017 the Muskoka Community Street Crime Unit executed a Criminal Code search warrant at a residence in Gravenhurst, ON and recovered property related to several Break and Enters and Thefts that occurred during the summer months in Gravenhurst. Police have charged a 26 year-old Gravenhurst woman with Break and Enter, Possession of Break In Instruments, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, Fail to Comply with Probation, Possession of Illicit Drugs. She is to appear before the Bail Court at Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on September 14, 2017.

SOUTHERN GEORGIAN BAY OPP

Members of the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating the theft of a Sea-doo and are asking for the public’s help in solving this crime. The theft took place between 10:45 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. on September 11, 2017 while the Sea-doo was docked at the end of Albert Street in Tay Township, Ontario. The Sea-doo is described as a 2016 black and red RXTX personal water craft with registration number ON5120745.