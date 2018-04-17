Suspects sought in a pair of robberies in Barrie

Barrie Police are on the hunt for three men involved in a pair of robberies on Bayfield Street. The first occurred Saturday afternoon between 3:00 and 3:10 at the Factory Direct store on 400 Bayfield; The second one happened at the Old Navy location at 468 Bayfield. The surveillance video available at this time does not show a clear view of the suspects faces however the stature and clothing worn by the suspects is identifiable.

Suspect #1:

Male, white

20 to 25-years-old

Short brown hair

Wearing a black hat with white front with “BROWNING”, dark hooded sweatshirt, brown winter jacket, wearing dark gloves, dark pants and dark shoes

Description Suspect #2:

Male, white

20 to 30-years-old

Wearing a beige hooded winter jacket with dark stripe across front, dark ‘ROOTS’ sweat pants, a dark hooded sweatshirt and light colored running shoes

Description Suspect #3:

Male, white

20 to 30-years old

Short hair

Wearing a ‘camo’ baseball cap with symbol on front on front and Canada flag on right side, grey hooded winter jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and a left grey glove and right black glove

The investigation continues.