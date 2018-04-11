Stolen Vehicle Involved in Police Chase Over Stolen Vacuum

The vacuum wasn’t the only thing that was stolen. Barrie Police say two men went into a Caplan Ave. store Monday and ran off with a Dyson vacuum cleaner. An employee gave chase, police took over shortly after, and say the vehicle the pair were fleeing in was reported stolen on Sunday. The chase ended with a blown tire, while the stolen car was abandoned in the Wellington Plaza. Two men were tracked down in short order. The driver, a 37-year-old male from Winnipeg, has been charged with; Flight from Police, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Theft Under $5,000, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 and Over $5,000, Possession of a Stolen Credit Card, six counts of Use Stolen Credit Card, six counts of Fraud and two counts of Fail to Comply with Probation. A 53-year-old male from Barrie has been charged with; Theft Under $5,000, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 and two counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000.