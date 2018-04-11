Stolen Vehicle Involved in Police Chase Over Stolen Vacuum
Two Men Arrested After Chase Ends With Flat Tire
The vacuum wasn’t the only thing that was stolen. Barrie Police say two men went into a Caplan Ave. store Monday and ran off with a Dyson vacuum cleaner. An employee gave chase, police took over shortly after, and say the vehicle the pair were fleeing in was reported stolen on Sunday. The chase ended with a blown tire, while the stolen car was abandoned in the Wellington Plaza. Two men were tracked down in short order. The driver, a 37-year-old male from Winnipeg, has been charged with; Flight from Police, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Theft Under $5,000, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 and Over $5,000, Possession of a Stolen Credit Card, six counts of Use Stolen Credit Card, six counts of Fraud and two counts of Fail to Comply with Probation. A 53-year-old male from Barrie has been charged with; Theft Under $5,000, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 and two counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000.