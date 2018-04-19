Stars Come Out In Support of Theatre By The Bay

Tickets are now up for grabs for an annual offering from Theatre By the Bay. The 2018 Stars Come Out fundraiser supports the upcoming season so they go all out, this year enlisting Royal Canadian Air Farce’s Jessica Holmes to headline. The lineup also includes the vocals of the ViVa trio, with performances by Graham Scott Fleming of Broadway’s Miss Saigon, singer Susan Dustan from Come From Away, The Asian Riffing Trio, Tyler Check, pop-R&B group RiVerse, and 2015 Stars Come Out favourites, the dance company Citadel + compagnie. Also included, silent auction, 50/50 draw, and live auction featuring a trip to South Africa. A VIP experience comes with private performance, but costs $125 a pop. Contact Iain at tbtb@rogers.com or 705-735-9243 to book your VIP experience today. All other tickets are available through the Five Points Theatre box office, or by calling 705-739-4228. Brett Glover sat down in-studio with Theatre By The Bay Executive Director Iain Moggach to learn more.