This weekend Spelling Bee of Canada volunteers will be at these libraries taking registrations in person this Saturday, January 21st:

Barrie Public Library 1-3 pm both the Downtown Branch ( 60 Worsley St, Barrie, ON) and Painswick Branch (48 Dean Avenue, Barrie, ON)

Innisfil ideaLAB and Library 12-3 pm at both the Cookstown Branch (20 Church Street, Cookstown, ON) and Lakeshore Branch (967 Innisfil Beach Road, Innisfil ON)