South Simcoe Police Reopening Two Cases Following Extensive Sexual Assault Occurrence Review

A South Simcoe Police review of past sexual assault cases has lead to the reopening of two occurrences. A Globe and Mail article criticizing police services across Canada for classifying too many sex assault cases as “unfounded” prompted many services to review past occurrences. The South Simcoe Police reviewed 124 incidences reported since 2010, and say two require more work. “We want all victims of sexual assault or other serious crimes to have confidence in the South Simcoe Police Service” says Police Chief Andrew Fletcher, “We understand that it is critical for our service to continue to earn the public’s confidence and trust in the discharge of our duties.”