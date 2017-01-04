Sneaky Siblings Suspected Of Scamming Store

Two guys are up on charges after allegedly trying to pull a fast one. Barrie Police say around noon on Tuesday, a suspect went into a jewelry store in the Bayfield Mall, and grabbed a corner display case right off the shelf and ran. The owner gave chase, not before the case was tossed, sending gems flying. A passerby offered to hold the suspect while the shop owner cleaned up his jewels, but allegedly turned out to be the first suspect’s partner in crime. The pair fled, but not before a licence plate was spotted. Barrie Police went to the plate’s address, and found the two suspects, who turned out to be brothers. the 20- and 28-year-old men face a few theft-related charges.