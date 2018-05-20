Simcoe County Sports Update
A look at the Barrie Baycats (IBL) Orillia Kings (OJBLL) and Barrie Lakeshores (OJALL)
Barrie Baycats
The four time defending Intercounty Baseball League (IBL) champions have started the season 3-0 with two wins over the Burlington Herd and a victory against the Kitchener Panthers.
Sunday May 20th @ Brantford Red Sox
Saturday May 26th vs. Hamilton Cardinals
Sunday May 27th @ London Majors
Orillia Kings
The Kings have just two wins in ten games thus far. They’re set to wrap a five game homestand on Sunday May 20th against the Kahnawake Hunters at 2:00pm.
Sunday May 20th vs. Kahnawake Hunters
Wednesday May 23rd @ Mississauga Tomahawks
Saturday May 26th @ Halton Hills Bulldogs
Barrie Lakeshores
It’s the early stages of the 2018 campaign as the Lakeshores are 1-2 following losses to Kitchener and Toronto and a win over Peterborough
Sunday May 20th vs. Whitby Warriors
Wednesday May 23rd @ Burlington Chiefs
Sunday May 27th vs. Mimico Mountaineers