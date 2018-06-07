Listen Live

Seven Area Schools Affected By Hold And Secure States In One Day

Manhunt in Bradford, Weapons Incident in Orillia Affected Nearby Schools

By News

Lots of excitement for students at a few area schools today, with a Hold & Secure state issued for seven schools in Bradford and Orillia.

A police investigation that started in Barrie led officers with South Simcoe Police to help search for a suspect in Bradford, leading to a hold and secure being issued as a precaution for first Chris Hadfield Secondary, then St. Angela Merici Catholic. W.H. Day Elementary was put into a Hold and Secure later in the afternoon.


It was lifted for the first two after about an hour’s time. The Hold and Secure at W.H. Day lasted until the end of the school day for students. Barrie Police say a suspect was taken into custody at a home on Romanelli Crescent.


In Orillia, the OPP responded to a weapons incident on Matchedash Street around 2:00 this afternoon, leading to a hold and secure at Orillia Secondary, Twin Lakes, Orcard Park Public, and Lions Oval Public. It didn’t last long, while police say the search for a suspect continues.


A Hold and Secure state is a precautionary measure taken by schools to protect students from outside events. Students and staff are safe, while the doors are locked; no one can enter or exit the school, but activities continue as normal inside.

Today’s events were complicated by the fact that Chris Hadfield Secondary and Orillia Secondary are polling stations in today’s provincial election, causing delays for anyone waiting to cast a ballot.

Related posts

UPDATE: One Suspect In Custody, Two Outstanding, Following Sunday Afternoon Shooting In Barrie

Long Term Maintenance Costs Justify Over-Budget Bradford Addition

Casino Rama Fined Over icy Sidewalks, Parking Lots