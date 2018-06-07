Seven Area Schools Affected By Hold And Secure States In One Day

Lots of excitement for students at a few area schools today, with a Hold & Secure state issued for seven schools in Bradford and Orillia.

A police investigation that started in Barrie led officers with South Simcoe Police to help search for a suspect in Bradford, leading to a hold and secure being issued as a precaution for first Chris Hadfield Secondary, then St. Angela Merici Catholic. W.H. Day Elementary was put into a Hold and Secure later in the afternoon.

South Simcoe Police is assisting Barrie Police with an ongoing investigation in the Bradford area. Investigation is active as police are seeking a suspect who fled on foot. Further information will be released as it becomes available. https://t.co/6qcnZBeAat — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) June 7, 2018



It was lifted for the first two after about an hour’s time. The Hold and Secure at W.H. Day lasted until the end of the school day for students. Barrie Police say a suspect was taken into custody at a home on Romanelli Crescent.

Hold and Secure at two #Bradford schools has been LIFTED. @ChrisHadfieldSc @SMCDSB_SAM.

Thank you for your patience. — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) June 7, 2018



In Orillia, the OPP responded to a weapons incident on Matchedash Street around 2:00 this afternoon, leading to a hold and secure at Orillia Secondary, Twin Lakes, Orcard Park Public, and Lions Oval Public. It didn’t last long, while police say the search for a suspect continues.

Orillia SS, Twin Lakes SS, Orchard Park PS and Lions Oval PS were in hold and secure for a short period of time this afternoon due to a police investigation in the area. It’s now been lifted at all four of these schools.@jim_sammon @TwinLakes_SS @LionsOvalPS @OrchardParkPS https://t.co/vUX0zHJgUU — Simcoe County DSB (@SCDSB_Schools) June 7, 2018



A Hold and Secure state is a precautionary measure taken by schools to protect students from outside events. Students and staff are safe, while the doors are locked; no one can enter or exit the school, but activities continue as normal inside.

Today’s events were complicated by the fact that Chris Hadfield Secondary and Orillia Secondary are polling stations in today’s provincial election, causing delays for anyone waiting to cast a ballot.