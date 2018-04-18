RVH Showing Off Long Term Innisfil Hospital Plans

RVH has been showing off its expansion plans in front of local councils. Representatives from the hospital were in front of Barrie council Monday and Bradford West Gwillimbury council last night to highlight plans to expand nearby, noting the planning stages take a good ten years to work out. The satellite hospital in Innisfil would be rolled out in stages over about two decades, with a health and wellness centre coming first, with full hospital services expected on site in the future. Check out the tentative timeline below.