Rock 95 presents Big Sugar live in concert on Saturday, August 4th at 9 pm on the Kempenfest OLG MAIN STAGE with special guests Memphis Mudd ( 4pm) and CROWN LANDS (7pm). General Admission tickets go on sale Friday, June 1st at ticketro.ca and are $20 in Advance or $25 at the door – VIP tickets $35 in Advance Only.