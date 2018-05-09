Orillia Recreation Facility construction continues

Construction continues at the site for a new Recreation Facility in Orillia. 255 West Street South will be the future home of the Centre, which will feature the following…

25 metre, 8 lap pool

Therapeutic pool

Leisure pool with play features

Gymnasium with 2 FIBA sized basketball courts and a viewing area

Childcare room

Multi-purpose room

Fitness Centre

Walking/jogging Track

Mayor Steve Clarke and members of Council toured the site Wednesday.

The timeline for opening is in the first quarter of 2019.