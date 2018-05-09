Listen Live

Orillia Recreation Facility construction continues

Construction continues at the site for a new Recreation Facility in Orillia set to open in 2019

By News

Construction continues at the site for a new Recreation Facility in Orillia. 255 West Street South will be the future home of the Centre, which will feature the following…

  • 25 metre, 8 lap pool
  • Therapeutic pool
  • Leisure pool with play features
  • Gymnasium with 2 FIBA sized basketball courts and a viewing area
  • Childcare room
  • Multi-purpose room
  • Fitness Centre
  • Walking/jogging Track

Mayor Steve Clarke and members of Council toured the site Wednesday.

The timeline for opening is in the first quarter of 2019.

