Orillia Recreation Facility construction continues
Construction continues at the site for a new Recreation Facility in Orillia. 255 West Street South will be the future home of the Centre, which will feature the following…
- 25 metre, 8 lap pool
- Therapeutic pool
- Leisure pool with play features
- Gymnasium with 2 FIBA sized basketball courts and a viewing area
- Childcare room
- Multi-purpose room
- Fitness Centre
- Walking/jogging Track
Mayor Steve Clarke and members of Council toured the site Wednesday.
The timeline for opening is in the first quarter of 2019.