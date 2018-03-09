OPP report distracted driving deaths surpass speed and alcohol-related fatalities

The OPP say distracted driving is responsible for 83 road fatalities on provincially patrolled roadways last year. That surpasses both speed and alcohol-related deaths at 75 and 46 respectively. The OPP say it will be highly focused on inattentive driving over the March Break. “By now, the majority of drivers and passengers have witnessed, had a close call or been involved in a collision with a driver who was texting, talking on their cell phone or engaged in some other form of distraction” says OPP Deputy Commissioner Brad Blair. “Last year, the OPP responded to 8,711 crashes that were linked to driver inattention.”

If convicted of distracted driving, a fully licenced driver will receive: