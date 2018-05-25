Ontario NDP could form majority government: poll

New numbers suggest Andrea Horwath and the NDP could be headed for a majority government. The Forum Research poll, which interviewed 906 Ontarians found that if the election was held today, here’s how they’d vote

47% NDP

33% PCs

14% Liberals

4% Greens or another party

Right now, there are 107 seats at Queen’s Park, but that will rise to 122 seats in the 2018 election. Parties need eight seats to maintain official party status in Ontario. Voting day is Thursday June 7th.