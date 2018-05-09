Omemee man due in court on search warrant charges
A 44 year old man has been charged following a search warrant in Omemee Wednesday
A 44 year old man has been charged following a search warrant in Omemee. The OPP and City of Kawartha Lakes Crime Unit executed the warrant this morning at an area residence following a 2 month on-line child pornography investigation; A computer and a quantity of external media were also seized. The man faces charges of Possession of Child Pornography and Making Available Child Pornography. He’ll have a bail hearing in Lindsay.