Noah’s Top 10 Albums of 2016
...in no particular order.
I know that popular opinion says 2016 has been the most terrible year ever…especially for people who don’t remember World War I (1914–1918), II (1939–1945), The Korean War (1950–1953), The Gulf War (1990–1991), Rwandan Civil War (1990–1994), Somali Civil War (1992–1995), Bosnian War (1992–1995), Kosovo War (1998–1999), The War in Afghanistan (2001–2014), The Libyan Civil War (2011) … and the ongoing intervention in Iraq.
BUT, we did lose a lot of iconic musicians, and Donald Trump is POTUS…so I guess 2016 is up there.
Unfortunately, with all the horrible events that we were subjected to on our news feeds, we lost sight of how INCREDIBLE 2016 was for new music.
It was so incredible, in fact, that this top 10 list was nearly impossible to pare down to just 10. So I did include some honourable mentions.
OH, and if you click on the pictures…it’ll take you right to the iTunes store for that album. What a time to be alive!
Wintersleep – The Great Detachment
Conor Oberst – Ruminations
PUP – The Dream is Over
Biffy Clyro – Ellipsis
The Dirty Nil – Higher Power
Daniel Romano – Mosey
White Lung – Paradise
Jeff Rosenstock –Worry
Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool
Pkew Pkew Pkew – Pkew Pkew Pkew
HONOURABLE MENTION
Beach Slang – A Loud Bash of Teenage Feelings
Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam – I Had a Dream That You Were Mine
Iggy Pop – Post Pop Depression
The Hotelier – Goodness
Angel Olsen – My Woman
Wilco – Schmilco
Joyce Manor – Cody
Band of Horses – Why Are You OK
Gordon Downie – Secret Path
Nap Eyes – Thought Rock Fish Scale