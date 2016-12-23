Noah’s Top 10 Albums of 2016

I know that popular opinion says 2016 has been the most terrible year ever…especially for people who don’t remember World War I (1914–1918), II (1939–1945), The Korean War (1950–1953), The Gulf War (1990–1991), Rwandan Civil War (1990–1994), Somali Civil War (1992–1995), Bosnian War (1992–1995), Kosovo War (1998–1999), The War in Afghanistan (2001–2014), The Libyan Civil War (2011) … and the ongoing intervention in Iraq.

BUT, we did lose a lot of iconic musicians, and Donald Trump is POTUS…so I guess 2016 is up there.

Unfortunately, with all the horrible events that we were subjected to on our news feeds, we lost sight of how INCREDIBLE 2016 was for new music.

It was so incredible, in fact, that this top 10 list was nearly impossible to pare down to just 10. So I did include some honourable mentions.

OH, and if you click on the pictures…it’ll take you right to the iTunes store for that album. What a time to be alive!

So in no particular order here are my Top 10 Albums of 2016.

Wintersleep – The Great Detachment

Conor Oberst – Ruminations

PUP – The Dream is Over

Biffy Clyro – Ellipsis

The Dirty Nil – Higher Power

Daniel Romano – Mosey

White Lung – Paradise

Jeff Rosenstock –Worry

Radiohead – A Moon Shaped Pool

Pkew Pkew Pkew – Pkew Pkew Pkew

HONOURABLE MENTION

Beach Slang – A Loud Bash of Teenage Feelings

Hamilton Leithauser + Rostam – I Had a Dream That You Were Mine

Iggy Pop – Post Pop Depression

The Hotelier – Goodness

Angel Olsen – My Woman

Wilco – Schmilco

Joyce Manor – Cody

Band of Horses – Why Are You OK

Gordon Downie – Secret Path

Nap Eyes – Thought Rock Fish Scale