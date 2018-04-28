No injuries after car drives through garage in Caledon

Officers are investigating whether the driver of a vehicle was suffering from a medical emergency after driving through a garage in Caledon. Friday afternoon at approximately 2:20 a vehicle lost control, proceeded through an intersection where it struck a house in the town and went through the garage. The vehicle ended up in the back yard of the house. Officers arrived at the scene and quickly removed the driver and passenger who were unable to exit the vehicle. Officers evacuated the surrounding residences due to a potential gas leak at the scene. Occupants in the surrounding houses were allowed to return to their homes at approximately 3:10 p.m.