Metallica and Lady Gaga?

I’m not even sure it was a good idea to begin with, but the technical problems experienced at the 59th annual Grammy Awards really helped to make things additionally awkward as Metallica teamed up with pop star Lady Gaga to perform Moth Into Flame.

Once James realized his mic wasn’t working, he did his best to pull the rest of the performance out of the fire…The Grammy’s have since apologized for not introducing Metallica performing with Lady Gaga.

Meantime, this morning Metallica released details of their 2017 North American tour in support of their new album Hardwired… To Self-Destruct. The tour stops in Toronto July 16th at the Roger’s Centre. Tickets go on sale Friday and be listening next week with ROCK 95 to WIN tickets!