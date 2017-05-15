Melissa McCarthy Plays A Betrayed Sean Spicer On SNL

Melissa McCarthy skewered Sean Spicer on Saturday Night Live this past weekend with one of her best impressions of him yet.

Aidy Bryant opens the skit as Sarah Huckabee Sanders in replacement of Sean Spicer during a press briefing. After revealing that Spicer is hiding in the bushes, Melissa McCarthy takes over the briefing as Spicer, and approaches Trump’s latest Russian drama head on — including the rumour that Spicer will be the next one get canned.

