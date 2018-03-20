Leave The Smells Behind When Visiting Soldiers’ Memorial

Orillia’s hospital is asking you to use some sense over your scents. Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital says now that Spring has sprung, it has a minimal fragrance policy, specifically in regards to flowers and personal care products. The health care centre is among an increasing number becoming vigilant over fragrances, due to the potential harm caused to vulnerable patients like those who have allergies or are asthmatic. Local florists should know the types of flowers safe to bring when you go visit that loved one.