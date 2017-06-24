Jordies Jar Fundraiser

Date: June 24,2017

Time: 10am-2pm

Locations : 30th Sideroad Adjala

Loretto, Ontario at he Adjala-Tosorontio municipal building and track.

Hi everyone! Hope to see you at the wonderful fundraiser. This is a community event fun for all ages! We will be having bouncy castles, a 5km fun run/walk, fire trucks for the kids to sit in and take photos with, bake sale, 50/50 draw, raffle with over 50 amazing items! The Event will be from 10am till 2pm. To register for the fun run/walk, registration will be open from 10am till 11am, and the walk/run will start at 11am. This is a fun walk, no medals or cash first prizes will be awarded!!!! lol All proceeds will be going directly to the Andrews family so they can focus on being with Jordyn every step of the way and not worry on stuff that shouldn’t matter like BILLS!

some of the prizes flooding in include…

Cool Moose Gift Card

Submarine Supreme

31 bags

everything for babies gift card

Quench Fitness

Infinity Hair Salon

Karens esthetics

LCBO

Spencers Groomers

Alliston Nicolettes

4 pairs of JAYS TICKETS

Hockey Hall of Fame tickets

Elmvale ZOO

Fidget Spinners gift basket

Beeton Barnboard Coat rack

BBQ

TV

Bath Bomb basket

surround sound system

Power wheels

Laura Lynn Photography

Sunflower Smile photography

Circle theatre

Cineplex Odeon tickets

Tim Hortons gift basket

Tunnel Gift Certs

Lia Sohpia earings

Pampering you facial gift cert

Jersey and box

Walmart outdoor kids toy basket

Mens watch

Botanix gift basket

Sheldon Creek gift cert

WIFI thermostat

Garage door opener

Just Bounce Castle FREE Rental

Hamilton Beach coffee maker

Anytime Fitness 3 month membership!

Framed sports art

Free round of golf

and so so so much more!

You wont want to miss your chance at these prizes!

To find on Facebook just search for jordies jar BBQ fundraiser