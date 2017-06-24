Jordies Jar Fundraiser
Date: June 24,2017
Time: 10am-2pm
Locations : 30th Sideroad Adjala
Loretto, Ontario at he Adjala-Tosorontio municipal building and track.
Hi everyone! Hope to see you at the wonderful fundraiser. This is a community event fun for all ages! We will be having bouncy castles, a 5km fun run/walk, fire trucks for the kids to sit in and take photos with, bake sale, 50/50 draw, raffle with over 50 amazing items! The Event will be from 10am till 2pm. To register for the fun run/walk, registration will be open from 10am till 11am, and the walk/run will start at 11am. This is a fun walk, no medals or cash first prizes will be awarded!!!! lol All proceeds will be going directly to the Andrews family so they can focus on being with Jordyn every step of the way and not worry on stuff that shouldn’t matter like BILLS!
some of the prizes flooding in include…
Cool Moose Gift Card
Submarine Supreme
31 bags
everything for babies gift card
Quench Fitness
Infinity Hair Salon
Karens esthetics
LCBO
Spencers Groomers
Alliston Nicolettes
4 pairs of JAYS TICKETS
Hockey Hall of Fame tickets
Elmvale ZOO
Fidget Spinners gift basket
Beeton Barnboard Coat rack
BBQ
TV
Bath Bomb basket
surround sound system
Power wheels
Laura Lynn Photography
Sunflower Smile photography
Circle theatre
Cineplex Odeon tickets
Tim Hortons gift basket
Tunnel Gift Certs
Lia Sohpia earings
Pampering you facial gift cert
Jersey and box
Walmart outdoor kids toy basket
Mens watch
Botanix gift basket
Sheldon Creek gift cert
WIFI thermostat
Garage door opener
Just Bounce Castle FREE Rental
Hamilton Beach coffee maker
Anytime Fitness 3 month membership!
Framed sports art
Free round of golf
and so so so much more!
You wont want to miss your chance at these prizes!
To find on Facebook just search for jordies jar BBQ fundraiser