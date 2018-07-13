I Decided to Test Human’s Pack Mentality in the Funniest Way

Pack Mentality is described as “The tendency for groups of individuals to act together without planned direction.”

After seeing a concert last Friday and being above the massive crowd, I noticed something pretty cool. The pack mentality of an entire arena of people can just spread from 1 or two people. One guy or girl start’s chanting the bands name, next thing you know the whole crowd is screaming their name in an unbelievable chant!

So I then thought, how can i test this on all my friends in the most ridiculous way possible? Then.. This happened

I sent them this god awful photo and presented myself as the alpha chin

My trick was simple, I captioned this photo saying, “Here’s my best chin, send me yours” In hopes that a ton of my friends would get on board and they did… Pack mentality is real and it exists in humans in 2018.

I’m fairly positive this entire article was a rouse to just show off peoples chins, but regardless….. Enjoy a bunch of my pals, displaying the greatest compilation of chins I’ve seen in a very long time.

Thank you to all my subjects, lets do this again sometime

-Jake