A Fish With Human-Like Teeth Was Caught In North Carolina
The teeth creepily look exactly like a human's.
Photos of a fish with human-like teeth are making the rounds on social media.
A fisherman in North Carolina caught this fish and its teeth look exactly like a human’s teeth. How creepy is that?
Its name is ‘sheepshead’ fish because the head looks like the head of a sheep. These guys are tough to catch. They’re known for being fast and tricky biters, just taking your bait but not actually getting hooked.