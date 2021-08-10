Listen Live

A Fish With Human-Like Teeth Was Caught In North Carolina

The teeth creepily look exactly like a human's.

By Funny

Photos of a fish with human-like teeth are making the rounds on social media.

A fisherman in North Carolina caught this fish and its teeth look exactly like a human’s teeth. How creepy is that?

Its name is ‘sheepshead’ fish because the head looks like the head of a sheep. These guys are tough to catch. They’re known for being fast and tricky biters, just taking your bait but not actually getting hooked.

