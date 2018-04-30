Get a Glimpse of What a Beeton Memorial Arena Could Look Like

In the Town of New Tecumseth’s mulling over of the replacing of the Beeton Memorial Arena, an info session for residents is being held tonight. The first of likely a few sessions on the subject will take place at the Arena itself, starting at 7:00 this evening, updating residents on the feasibility study, some concept and business plans to see if a replacement could even get off the ground. Community input is welcome, but if you can’t make it, any interested resident may send their opinions, suggestions and questions to the consultant team by email to beetonfacility@newtecumseth.ca