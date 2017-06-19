Friendly Suspect Facing DUI Charge

You certainly can’t accuse this guy of being a mean drunk. Just after last call Sunday morning, a South Simcoe Police officer on patrol in downtown Bradford, was greeted by a patron who’d had a few. They spoke briefly and the man walked off. Moments later, a van stopped at a red light drew the officer’s attention, when it reportedly spun its tires before hitting a concrete platform while attempting to make a left turn. The officer says he was able to catch up with the van, only to discover the driver was the same man who exchanged pleasantries with him moments before. The 26-year-old was taken downtown to be charged.