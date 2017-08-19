Farm Fresh Food Fest Recognizing Thirteen Locals
Baker's Dozen To Be Awarded for Agricultural Contributions
Celebrating field to table in Tiny Township this evening. The Farm Fresh Food Fest hosted in Tiny tonight, will see thirteen local residents recieve awards, recognizing their work in fields such as agriculture, food security, and environmental responsibility. It’s part of the fifth annual Simcoe County Food and Agriculture Charter Champion Awards. The 2017 Charter Champion Award recipients include:
Best Agricultural Club or Association
Women’s Institute
Best Community Garden
Midland Community Garden
Best Community-Based Food-Skills Development Program
Healthy Kids Community Challenge, Town of Collingwood
Best Environmental Champion—Business or Organization
Ripe Juicery Inc.
Best Event Celebrating Culture and Local Food
Farms Feed Families
Simcoe County Federation of Agriculture
Best Local Food Restaurant/Caterer
Valley Farm Market
Best Local Food Retailer
Hewitt’s Farm Market and Bakery
Best School Program
Bear Creek Secondary School (SCDSB), Hospitality Program
Sarah Prentice
Buy Local Champion
Nicholyn Farms
Community Appreciation Award for Work Improving Equal Access
Georgian Food Locker
Georgian College Students’ Association (GCSA), Barrie Campus
Community Appreciation Award—Thank your Friendly Local Farmer
The Harris Family, Harris Farms
Youth Farmer Award(s)
Kylie Van Casteren
Owen Van Casteren