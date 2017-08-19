Farm Fresh Food Fest Recognizing Thirteen Locals

Celebrating field to table in Tiny Township this evening. The Farm Fresh Food Fest hosted in Tiny tonight, will see thirteen local residents recieve awards, recognizing their work in fields such as agriculture, food security, and environmental responsibility. It’s part of the fifth annual Simcoe County Food and Agriculture Charter Champion Awards. The 2017 Charter Champion Award recipients include:

Best Agricultural Club or Association

Women’s Institute

Best Community Garden

Midland Community Garden

Best Community-Based Food-Skills Development Program

Healthy Kids Community Challenge, Town of Collingwood

Best Environmental Champion—Business or Organization

Ripe Juicery Inc.

Best Event Celebrating Culture and Local Food

Farms Feed Families

Simcoe County Federation of Agriculture

Best Local Food Restaurant/Caterer

Valley Farm Market

Best Local Food Retailer

Hewitt’s Farm Market and Bakery

Best School Program

Bear Creek Secondary School (SCDSB), Hospitality Program

Sarah Prentice

Buy Local Champion

Nicholyn Farms

Community Appreciation Award for Work Improving Equal Access

Georgian Food Locker

Georgian College Students’ Association (GCSA), Barrie Campus

Community Appreciation Award—Thank your Friendly Local Farmer

The Harris Family, Harris Farms

Youth Farmer Award(s)

Kylie Van Casteren

Owen Van Casteren