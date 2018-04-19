Elder Abuse Charges Laid in Georgina

Two Georgina men face elder-abuse related charges after a woman was rushed to hospital in life threatening condition. Happened yesterday, York Regional Police were alerted to it, over the 69-year-old woman’s condition and the state of the Georgina home from which she was taken. A 71- and 37-year-old face a charge each of Failure to Provide the Necessities of Life, as officers say her condition, which has since improved, was a result of neglect. York Regional Police offer more information on seniors’ issues on its website.