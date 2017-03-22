Downtown Barrie No-Straw Challenge Just A First Step
Six Week Challenge Saved Thousands of Straws
The challenge is long over, but the results are still being felt in downtown Barrie. Over January and February, nine Barrie businesses participated in a no-straw challenge, only giving drinking straws out on request, and the Barrie BIA’s Craig Stevens says it gave these small businesses a chance to reconsider what goes towards their bottom lines.
We asked him, why start with straws? Stevens says it’s just the tip of the ice burg.
Over the six and a half week long challenge, these businesses saved over 14,000 straws. Stevens tells us many haven’t resumed giving them out unless requested, and expects other businesses to join in.