Downtown Barrie No-Straw Challenge Just A First Step

The challenge is long over, but the results are still being felt in downtown Barrie. Over January and February, nine Barrie businesses participated in a no-straw challenge, only giving drinking straws out on request, and the Barrie BIA’s Craig Stevens says it gave these small businesses a chance to reconsider what goes towards their bottom lines.

We asked him, why start with straws? Stevens says it’s just the tip of the ice burg.

Over the six and a half week long challenge, these businesses saved over 14,000 straws. Stevens tells us many haven’t resumed giving them out unless requested, and expects other businesses to join in.