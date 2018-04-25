Determining The Heritage of Parts of Beeton

New Tecumseth is hosting an info session tonight on the future history of Beeton. A Downtown Beeton Heritage Conservation District Study info night on the books at the Beeton memorial arena, discussing the heritage significance of key locations, whether heritage designations are warranted or even desired by the community, and the town wants your input on it. The session gets underway at 6:30 this evening in the Arena at 22 Second Street, and will discuss and address key questions:

What is a Heritage Conservation District?

How is Beeton’s history and unique character expressed today?

What have we heard from the community and property owners about protecting Beeton’s special character?

What area within Downtown Beeton is significant and merits recognition as a Heritage Conservation District?

Everyone is welcome to attend.