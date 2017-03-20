Daytime B&E in Bradford

Officers on the hunt for a woman with a bigger build after a break and enter in Bradford. A suspect was seen breaking into a Moore Street home around 3:30 Sunday afternoon, and by the time police arrived, a quantity of jewelry had already been stolen. The suspect is described as:

female

white

50-60 years old

heavy build

brown hair with conspicuous grey roots

wearing a long black winter coat

If this person sounds familiar, contact the South Simcoe Police at (705)436-2141, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.