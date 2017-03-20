Daytime B&E in Bradford
Jewelry Taken in Afternoon Robbery
Officers on the hunt for a woman with a bigger build after a break and enter in Bradford. A suspect was seen breaking into a Moore Street home around 3:30 Sunday afternoon, and by the time police arrived, a quantity of jewelry had already been stolen. The suspect is described as:
- female
- white
- 50-60 years old
- heavy build
- brown hair with conspicuous grey roots
- wearing a long black winter coat
If this person sounds familiar, contact the South Simcoe Police at (705)436-2141, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.