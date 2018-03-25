Conservatives new nominee in Simcoe-Grey

The Federal Conservatives have their nominee for Simcoe Grey for the 2019 election.

The Mayor of Essa Township Terry Dowdall succeeds Kellie Leitch, who decided not to seek re-election.

Dowdall has spent the last 18 years at the municipal level; He defeated New Techumseth Councillor Marc Biss, Insurance worker Tim Bulmer and Dr. Gillian Yeates.

Canada’s 43rd election vote will happen Monday October 21st 2019.