Candid Cameras Found At Collingwood Collegiate Institute

Hearing students at a Collingwood public school have been secretly recorded for five years. Parents are being warned of a possible privacy breach, after cameras were discovered in sox music rooms of the Collingwood Collegiate Institute. The cameras were reportedly installed five years ago by two staff members over concerns of instrument theft, while the school’s administration had no idea the cameras were there, and removed them as soon as they were discovered. A letter was sent home to parents, you can view it here.