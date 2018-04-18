Listen Live

Bradford Spring Clean-up postponed

The annual clean-up has been re-scheduled for Saturday May 5th

By News

The town of Bradford West Gwillimbury is post-poning their annual spring clean-up day from this Saturday, April 21st to Saturday May 5th. Participants are asked to meet at 9:00am at the Bradford and District Memorial Community Centre. From there they will be bused to this year’s designated areas to do clean-up, then brought back to the Community Centre afterwards for a thank-you lunch. Pre-registration is not required. Reflective vests and gloves are provided, and participants should wear comfortable footwear and dress for the weather.

