Barrie Theft Suspect Should Have Updated Windows

A pretty distinct ride helped Barrie Police put the cuffs on two theft suspects. Investigators say a guy went into the Yonge St. Zehrs on Thursday and pocketed two pairs of headphones before leaving. They say the suspect then went to the Zehrs on Bryne Drive to pick up a new TV… again, without paying. The suspect was seen fleeing in a grey van with a smashed out and duct taped back window. It didn’t take long to track down such a unique feature, and now a 59-year-old Innisfil man and a 36-year-old from Angus are facing Theft-related charges.