Barrie-Springwater-Oro Medonte Candidates Squaring of At Barrie Church

All seven north Barrie candidates are expected out at debate in town this evening. Everyone is welcome to Grace United Church on Grove St. tonight at 7:00 for the debate among candidates, with Doug Downey from the PC Party, the Liberal’s Jeff Kerk, Dan Janssen from the NDP, Keenan Alywin representing the Green Party, Libertarian Mark Mitchell, Michael Tuck of the Trillium Party, and independent Ram Faerber, all expected to attend.